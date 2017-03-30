Amona residents welcome new community

The residents of Amona welcomed on Thursday evening the decision of the Political-Security Cabinet to establish a new community in the Shilo Valley, where Amona evacuees will be able to rebuild their lives and preserve the fabric of life that was created during the 20 years in which the town of Amona stood.

"We are happy that our just struggle and adherence to the justice of our path has led to many achievements (the Regulation Law, the prevention of the destruction of thousands of homes, etc.), but the culmination of all this is the breakthrough in the establishment of a new community in Judea and Samaria, after more than 20 years in which none were established in Judea and Samaria. We pray that this will be the first of many new communities in Judea, Samaria and the entire country," they said.

The residents added, "We expect the government to immediately implement the Cabinet decision, so that we will enter new homes in the new community this coming summer - and we will continue to be vigilant to ensure that this is indeed the case.”

"We thank the ministers for their decision this evening and congratulate them for this, as well as the prime minister, who despite all the pressure was, in the end, committed to establishing a new community in Judea and Samaria."