Will Shaked challenge Bennett?

Poll shows Jewish Home would perform better under Shaked, amid speculation she may pursue premiership in the future.

A new poll commissioned by Jewish Home party activists is fueling speculation that Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked may be considering a primary challenge against her long-time political ally and incumbent party chief, Naftali Bennett.

Earlier this month, Shaked hinted she may be considering a bid for the premiership in the future, sparking rumors regarding more immediate aspirations, including leadership of the Jewish Home party or a possible departure from the party in favor of a senior position within the Likud.

On Monday Shaked again hinted she may pursue the premiership, telling participants of a conference organized by the Or Yarok traffic safety organization that she wasn’t ruling anything out.

“After the age of Netanyahu,” said Shaked, “Naftali Bennett needs to be Prime Minister – but I wouldn’t rule out myself in the future [for Prime Minister].”

A poll published Tuesday morning only added more grist for the rumor mill. The poll, commissioned by Jewish Home activists, showed the party would perform better with Shaked at the helm, as opposed to Naftali Bennett. According to the survey, conducted by veteran pollster Rafi Smith, the Jewish Home would win three more seats under Shaked than it would under Bennett’s leadership.

“Shaked brings different voters to the party,” said Rafi Smith. “While Bennett brings his base – traditional or religious voters – she brings a different base.”

Agriculture Minister and leader of the National Union faction within the Jewish Home brushed off suggestions Shaked would challenge Bennett.

“There’s no way; Shaked won’t run. Let them convince her to run in the primaries, then we’ll see.”

Nevertheless, some Jewish Home activists are hoping Shaked will run for leadership of the party.

One activist and former primary candidate, Yossi Fuchs, acknowledged to Army Radio that he is among those who ordered the poll and favors a leadership challenge against Bennett.

“Bennett is always saying that the only way to break the Jewish Home’s ‘glass ceiling’ is to get rid of the Uri Yogevim and the Smotrichim,” said Fuchs, referring to criticism by Bennett of Minister Uri Ariel and MKs Motti Yogev and Bezalel Smotrich.

“We think that the public has no problem with them; we just need to change the [party] chairman.”

“The religious public believes that it would be easier for Ayelet Shaked to unify the Religious Zionist community than it would be for Bennett.”