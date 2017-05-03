Prime Minister Ayelet Shaked?

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) says that while she currently has no aspirations to lead Israel's government, she isn’t ruling out running for premier in the future.

In an interview Sunday with Channel 20, Shaked was asked whether she would ever consider running for Prime Minister.

“Perhaps in the future,” responded Shaked. “I’m not thinking about it right now, but I also definitely wouldn’t rule it out. As far as I’m concerned, the sky is the limit.”

If Shaked did run for and win the premiership, she would become the second woman to head the Israeli government. The first, Golda Meir, served as Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974.

“I think that if I decide that I want to run, I definitely wouldn’t be afraid to do so,” continued Shaked. “Right now I have young children, so this isn’t something that I’d want to do next year, but it could definitely happen one day.”

During the interview, which will air later this week in honor of International Women’s Day, Shaked noted that she has never faced gender-based discrimination in her political career.

“I’ve never encountered discrimination in politics on the basis of gender; even when I was elected, I ran, was chosen for the top spot (after the party head) in the primaries, but obviously discrimination exists, particularly in salaries.”