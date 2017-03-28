Security increased around Attorney General

Defense Ministry increases security around Avichai Mandelblit following protests and graffiti near his house.

The Defense Ministry recently decided to significantly increase the security around Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Channel 10 News reported Monday evening.

According to the report, the decision was made after graffiti was recently spray-painted near Mandelblit's house, and due to the large number of demonstrations taking place outside his home.

The demonstrators, who in recent months have increased the frequency of their demonstrations outside Mandelblit’s home, call out slogans against him and claim that he should not be dealing directly with the investigations relating to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In recent days, a guard has been stationed near Mandelblit's house and other technological security measures have been taken to protect him, according to Channel 10 News.

At the same time, the police are working to locate those who spray-painted the graffiti near the Attorney General’s home.

It has been claimed that Mandelblit faces a conflict of interest when it comes to the investigations against Netanyahu, due to the fact that he previously served in the government as Cabinet Secretary.

Mandelblit has explained that he does not intend to excuse himself from the investigations, because doing so would be “disgracing my post”.