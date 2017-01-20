AG Mandelblit: My investigation of the PM is required by law

Attorney General says that neglecting to investigate the PM would be a disgrace to his position. "It is not a choice - it is an obligation."

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said at a Bar Association convention in Eilat that he does not intend to excuse himself from investigations against the Prime Minister over allegations of receiving favors from businessmen, in the face of a claim that Mandelblit faces a conflict of interest due to the fact that he previously served in the government as Cabinet Secretary.

“My response to calls that I should excuse myself from dealing with these affairs is that it is not up to me. If I were to do such a thing I would be disgracing my post. It is not a choice - it is an obligation. The fact that I served as Cabinet Secretary does not prevent me from dealing with the investigation,” he said.

The Attorney General emphasized that “dealing with said matters was merely fulfilling the injunctions of the Basic Law.”

He promised that “the moment it is possible to announce information, we will do so,” while noting that leaks to the press regarding the investigation were causing investigations to be dragged out longer than would have been required due to the exposure of potentially involved parties to sensitive information.