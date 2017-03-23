Evacuation at York University over anti-Semitic bomb threat

A number of buildings on the York University campus in Toronto were evacuated Wednesday following a written bomb threat against the Jewish community on campus,the Algemeiner reported.

The written threat was found on a wall in a men's bathroom in the university's Glendon campus, along with anti-Semitic graffiti. No explosives were found.

The incident occurred less than a day before an dual US-Israeli citizen was arrested for carrying out scores of bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and other Jewish institutions in the US and several other countries.

The Israeli suspect made the bomb threats via phone calls, not in written form as occurred at York University.

Toronto Police Constable Victor Kwong told Jewish human rights group B’nai Brith Canada that there have been seven racially motivated incidents at the Glendon campus this month.

“Not all of them have targeted Jewish people. There have been scribbles and graffiti in bathrooms against blacks and Muslims, too. We think one person is responsible for this and he is desperately attempting to get attention,” he said. “Every time we get a call of a bomb threat, we treat it as the highest priority, which is why the building has been evacuated on a few occasions.”

Michael Mostyn, the chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said in a statement that the bomb threat at York “is merely the latest pattern of outrageous attacks against Jewish students on Canadian campuses.”

“Just two weeks ago, York and other universities played host to an annual series of events aimed at demonizing the world’s only Jewish state,” he said. “So how can we be surprised when threats against the Jewish community follow so shortly afterward?”

Glendon Principal Donald Ipperciel condemned the “series of hate-crime messages” found on campus. “We are deeply concerned and saddened by these acts which we condemn unequivocally. Antisemitism, racism and other forms of hate or attack on members of our community have no place on our campus."