Suspect in JCC bomb threats also harassed Israeli institutions

Israeli teen arrested over JCC bomb threats wanted for years by Israeli police, allegedly assaulted female officer during arrest.

David Rosenberg, | updated: 17:43

US-Israeli citizen suspected of threatening Jewish centers in court
FLASH90

A 19-year old man with dual US-Israeli citizenship was arrested for allegedly making a series of threats to Jewish institutions in the US and Europe. The suspect has a long record of criminal behavior, authorities in Israel said Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released for publication, was suspected by police of involvement in a string of similar threats targeting institutions in Israel going back two and a half years.

A district court in Rishon Letzion extended the suspect’s arrested by one week at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

During his arrest, the suspect reportedly assaulted a female officer and attempted to steal her firearm.

Police say the teenager, a resident of the southern city of Ashkelon, is believed to have made hundreds of threats against community centers around the world, including in Israel, over the past two and a half years.

If the suspect is found to be the perpetrator of the recent rash of bomb threats at American Jewish Community Centers, much of the fear of a rise in US anti-Semitism will recede.




