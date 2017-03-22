Watch: Bereaved family watch as terrorist's house sealed

Police acceded to request by bereaved parents Herzl and Meirav Hajaj to watch sealing of house of terrorist who murdered their daughter.





Jerusalem police completed the first stage of the sealing of the house of the Jebel Mukaber terrorist who performed the ramming attack in Armon Hanatziv in January. Four soldiers were killed in the attack and fifteen more were injured.

Police and Border Police forces commanded by Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevi operated in the area and prepared to maintain order and security and prevent violent acts until the end of the first day of the sealing of the terrorist's home.

Uncharacteristically, police agreed to a petition by Herzl and Meirav Hajaj, parents of Shir Hajaj Hy'd (May G-d avenge her blood) who was murdered in the attack, to join the forces for a while and watch the sealing of the terrorist's house.

Shir's parents travelled with the District Comander to the house of the terrorist, watched for a short time the sealing of the house and received an explanation from the commander about the procedure.

The Hebrew video portrays the Hajaj family watching the sealing process.

At the end of the meeting Herzl Hajaj said that he was the one who had wanted to see the sealing of the house of the terrorist who had cut short his daughter's life. His wife Meirav said that maybe the sealing of the terrorist's house would prevent other terrorists from performing attacks and would thus prevent bereavement and pain from other mothers. She added that after she had seen the sealing with her own eyes, she might attain some internal peace.