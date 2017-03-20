Jordan refuses to extradite Sbarro terrorist

Jordan refuses to comply with US request to extradite first female Hamas terrorist, who aided murder of 16 civilians in 2001.

Jordan announced on Monday its rejection of the US request to extradite terrorist Ahlam Atamimi, who was involved in the suicide terror attack on a Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in 2001 during which 16 were murdered, including 2 Americans.

In 2003, Atamimi was sentenced to sixteen years in prison, but was released in the "Shalit deal" in 2011, and soon left Israel for Jordan.

After her release, Atamimi said, "It was a calculated act, performed with conviction and faith in Allah. Jihad warriors are always ready to die as martyrs, to be arrested - or to succeed. I managed to overcome the barrier of prison and was released. Why should I repent?"

She also said that "given the opportunity, she would do it again."

Atamimi was the first woman to join Hamas, and was recently placed on the FBI's "Most Wanted Terrorist" list.