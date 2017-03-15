FBI places Jerusalem terrorist on Most Wanted List

Justice Department charges woman who aided 2001 Sbarro attack, in which two Americans were killed.

The FBI on Tuesday placed a Jordanian terrorist who assisted in the 2001 suicide bombing in the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem on its "Most Wanted Terrorist" list.

The Justice Department unveiled charges against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi, the first woman to join Hamas and the person who drove the suicide bomber who carried out the attack at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in August of 2001.

16 people were killed in that attack, including two American citizens.

Tamimi was sentenced to 16 life prison terms for her involvement in the attack, but was released as part of the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011.

Authorities in the United States had hoped to have Tamimi extradited from Jordan but said they were frustrated by laws that ban extradition of Jordanian nationals.

The U.S. indictment unveiled Tuesday charges her with "conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against U.S. nationals outside the U.S., resulting in death."

She faces a possible execution or life in prison if she is captured, tried and convicted in the United States.

"Al-Tamimi is an unrepentant terrorist who admitted to her role in a deadly terrorist bombing that injured and killed numerous innocent victims," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord, according to AFP.

"The charges unsealed today serve as a reminder that when terrorists target Americans anywhere in the world, we will never forget," she said in a statement.

Tamimi has in the past expressed pride in her role in the attack, telling a Jordanian interviewer, “I dedicated myself to the path of jihad for the sake of Allah… I would do it again.”

In 2012, Hamas decided to show its pride in Tamimi by giving her a talk show focusing on terrorists imprisoned in Israel.