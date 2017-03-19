El Al preps for competition in flights to Hong Kong

El Al has traditionally operated the only direct Tel Aviv-Hong Kong flights, but Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific airline has announced they will be operating direct Hong Kong-Tel Aviv flights starting on March 26, 2017.

Though a Tel Aviv-Hong Kong flight currently costs approximately $1000, Cathay Pacific's direct flights will cost $863 during certain dates, and offer passengers a flight on the new A-350 Airbus.

Beginning on Sunday, El Al will provide special deals for those passengers flying El Al to Hong Kong, as well as additional incentives, such as free entry to amusement parks, and reduced hotel prices.

In conjunction with Nefesh B'Nefesh, El Al recently announced they would be providing subsidized tickets to Israel for the parents of lone soldiers.

Both these offers come after a long string of flight cancellations and delays caused by disagreements between El Al pilots and management.