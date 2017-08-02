El Al 'working very hard' to prevent future cancellations

At the International Tourism Exhibition in Tel Aviv, El Al CEO David Maymon apologized for the recent and ongoing disruptions to the company's flight schedule.

"It is no secret that El Al is experiencing some difficult days," Maymon said, "and I would like to take this opportunity to apologize personally to the passengers who have been inconvenienced by the disruptions.

"We are working very hard to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

On Monday, Israeli courts ordered El Al pilots to return to their normal flight schedule,

Five flights to and from Europe were canceled on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday when El Al pilots refused to show up, in protest of the company's policy halting pilot's work at agae 65 but providing pension from age 67.

The year-long dispute left passengers stranded, as pilots refused to show up, or showed up late. In December 2016, it was reported that the Histadrut Labor Union had negotiated an agreement between El Al's pilots and management , but the disruptions continued.