Trump to appeal blocking of travel ban

The Trump administration on Friday filed papers notifying a federal court in Maryland that it plans to appeal an order blocking President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban, The Hill reported.

Earlier this week, judges in Hawaii and Maryland issued separate orders blocking the executive order that bans nationals from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Trump’s new order blocks citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Iraqi citizens, covered by the initial ban, will be allowed to travel to the United States under the new order.

The order is temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of Trump’s – can be implemented.

Trump’s first order was blocked last month by a federal judge in Washington state. The block was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

After the Hawaii court blocked his latest travel ban, Trump slammed the decision as “an unprecedented judicial overreach” and vowed to take the legal fight all the way to the nation’s highest court.

"We're going to take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way to the Supreme Court. And we're going to win," declared Trump.

"I think we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way," he added. "That’s what I wanted to do in the first place.”

