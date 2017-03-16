When the White House envoy made a minyan with the Prime Minister

Special White House envoy Jason Greenblatt meets again with Netanyahu as US mulls future policy towards Judea and Samaria.

White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for three hours Thursday evening, the second time the two had face-to-face talks since Greenblatt arrived in Israel for a fact-finding mission earlier this week.

Greenblatt also met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin this week, and traveled to Ramallah for talks with Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas.

Earlier on Thursday, Greenblatt sat down with Jewish leaders from Judea and Samaria – a rare act of recognition by the American government.

During the second meeting between Netanyahu and Greenblatt, the two discussed the future of the peace process, economic development in the Palestinian Authority, and the future of construction in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Following the meeting, Greenblatt, an Orthodox Jew, thanked the Prime Minister and his staff for helping him complete the minyan (prayer quorum) for afternoon prayers, enabling him to say the Kaddish prayer for his deceased mother.

“Thank u @israeliPM office for mincha minyan & @netanyahu for davening with me so that I could say Kaddish for my mother”

In February, Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump in Washington, during which the two pledged to coordinate policy in Judea and Samaria, particularly with regards to Israeli construction.