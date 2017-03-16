US Middle East envoy meets with Judea and Samaria leaders

Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, met today at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem with head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan and head of the Efrat council Oded Revivi.

This is the first time an official US envoy has met with heads of the Judea and Samaria settlement movement.

Earlier, the Prime Minister noted that he would meet this afternoon with Greenblatt for a second time.

“This afternoon I will again meet with President Trump’s envoy, Jason Greenblatt. We are in the middle of a process with the White House and our intention is to come to an agreeable policy concerning settlement building,” Netanyahu said. “Agreeable to us, of course, not just the American side.”

Of course, this is good for Israel after we were not in such processes for many years,” he added, and declared, “to the residents of Amona I say again: I gave you my commitment to establish a new community, and I will stand by that commitment.”