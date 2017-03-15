Netanyahu on Amona: I made a promise, and I will keep it

PM tells frustrated residents of Amona he has not forgotten his promise to build a new community for them.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the former residents of Amona protesting outside a government coalition celebration which he attended in Givat Olga Wednesday night, where he said that he had not forgotten his promise to establish a new community for them to live.

"I understand your plight. I made a promise and I will keep it," said the Prime Minister.

As for the possibility that the coalition would last until the end of its term without a need for early elections, Netanyahu said: ''If we cooperate and join hands together we can lead the State of Israel for many years."

The evacuated residents protested the government's failure to fulfill the Prime Minister's pledge to end their homelessness with the construction of a new community.

Avichai Boaron, the leader of the campaign that tried to save Amona, said: "The coalition celebrates while we cry. The coalition is coming together as we are falling apart. And all of this is because the Prime Minister does not fulfill the commitment signed by him to establish a new town for us. We urge the Prime Minister to set up the town before we go up and prepare the land for construction ourselves."