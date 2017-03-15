Iran vows to 'liberate' Golan Heights

A new Iran-funded Iraqi Hezbollah "brigade" aims to "liberate" the Golan Heights from Israel, spokesman Seyed Hashem Moussavi last week said last week at a news conference in Iran.

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Moussavi, who heads the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba terror sub-group, said, "After the latest victories [in Syria and Iraq], we established the ‘Golan Liberation Brigade’.

"This is a trained army with specific plans. If the government of Syria requests, we and our allies are ready to take action to liberate Golan. We will not permit Arab and Islamic countries in the region to remain in the grasps of the occupiers."

According to Moussavi, the new terror group is well-trained and equipped with Iranian rockets and Russian-made T-90 tanks.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Secretary-General Akram al-Kabi said, "The declaration regarding the formation of the Liberation of the Golan Brigade is not only a media campaign, but the real goal of the movement."

In their promotional video, terrorists wave a banner which reads, "Israel will be destroyed."

Israel's Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) warned, "If Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah dares to fire at the Israel homefront or at its national infrastructure, all of Lebanon will be hit."