Liberman to Pence: We're waiting for the embassy move

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) met US VIce President Mike Pence in the White House on Tuesday night.

At the beginning of the meeting, Liberman said he was waiting to see the US Embassy in its new home in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, Pence and Liberman spoke about Iran's recent missile test.

"This is another sign that we cannot rely on any agreements with Tehran," Liberman said. "They keep reiterating their desire to wipe Israel off the map, and they are constantly working to spread terror around the world, and to disrupt order and stability in the Middle East.

"Israel is happy to see that US President Donald Trump understands the great danger of the Ayatollah, and Israel's need to fight them effectively.

"The fact that you helped repair a vandalized Jewish cemetery proves more than anything else that the US has zero patience for anti-Semitism, and that the American nation and government know Jews are an important and integral part of the American nation."

After the meeting, Liberman said, "We have true friends in the White House. Vice President Pence mentioned again his commitment to improving the relationship between Israel and the US. The Americans, led by Donald Trump, are Israel's true partners in dealing with the various challenges facing us, among them the Iran issue."

On Tuesday, Arab League leaders spoke out against the planned Embassy move, saying they consider it an "explicit attack on the rights of the Palestinian people and all Muslims and Christians."