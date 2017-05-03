Obama denies wiretapping Trump during elections

Former Obama adviser says no president can order a wiretap, restrictions put in place to protect citizens from 'people like Trump.'

Former US President Barack Obama denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Obama ordered Trump Tower's phone lines tapped prior to the November 2016 US elections.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump tweeted, "How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

"Terrible! Just found out Obama had my 'jwires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"

An Obama spokesperson said, "A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice."

"As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen."

Obama Foreign Policy Adviser Ben Rhodes said, "No President can order a wiretap. Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you."

It is not clear what Trump based his tweets on, and the White House did not immediately reply to media requests for comment.