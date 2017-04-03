US President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon tweeted, "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"
Adar 6, 5777 , 04/03/17
Trump claims Obama tapped Trump Tower's wires
