  Adar 6, 5777 , 04/03/17

Trump claims Obama tapped Trump Tower's wires

US President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon tweeted, "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"



