Security increased around Toronto Jewish institutions

Police increase patrols at Jewish institutions in Toronto and the area amid threats by ISIS.

Police in York Region in Ontario, Canada, will increase patrols and presence at synagogues, Jewish community centers and other Jewish institutions across the region following recent threats to the Jewish community across the U.S. and Canada.

Earlier this week, a swastika was found drawn on the board of a classroom in Toronto’s York University. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Elsewhere in Canada, B’nai Brith Canada reported that on Monday, the Calgary Jewish Community Center was evacuated after an unidentified person phoned in a bomb threat at approximately 5:45 p.m.

No suspicious items were found.

“Religiously-motivated crimes have no place in our society,” said Ryan Bellerose, Western Canada Advocacy Coordinator of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights.

“Canadian lawmakers must be vigilant in finding the perpetrators of such crimes and charging them to the full extent of the law,” he added.

In a recent anti-Semitic incident that made headlines, a student politician at McGill University in Montreal tweeted a call to “punch a Zionist”.

Igor Sadikov, an elected representative of students in McGill’s faculty of arts, faced calls for his resignation after his tweet became widely known but initially refused before finally stepping down last Friday.

Operatives of the Islamic State (ISIS) posted a videotaped message on an ISIS-linked channel calling Muslims around the world to inflict terror on Jewish communities in the West.

They advised supporter of the Islamic State to dress up like a Jew, conceal weapons under their coats before attacking the Jews.