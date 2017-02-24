Student who called to 'punch a Zionist' resigns

Student politician at McGill University in Montreal who tweeted a call to “punch a Zionist” resigns.

A student politician at McGill University in Montreal who tweeted a call to “punch a Zionist” has resigned his position with the Students’ Society of the university, the Montreal Gazette reported Friday.

Igor Sadikov, an elected representative of students in McGill’s faculty of arts, has faced calls for his resignation over the past week after his tweet became widely known.

Since his original post on February 6, Sadikov refused to resign while issuing carefully worded “apologies” and calling his tweet a “misguided joke.”

On Wednesday, the Arts Undergraduate Society at McGill voted by a majority of 22-16 not to impeach Sadikov.

It is unclear what caused Sadikov to resign, but B’nai Brith Canada welcomed the decision.

“This is an important victory for Jewish and pro-Israel students and for tolerance in general at McGill,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, according to the Montreal Gazette.

“Student associations are not above the law, and ought to face financial or legal consequences when they misuse their power to oppress segments of the student body that they claim to represent,” Alan Adel of Montreal, who serves as National Chair of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights, added.

Both B’nai Brith and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs denounced the tweet and raised concerns about the climate faced by Jewish students on McGill’s campus.

