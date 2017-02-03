Canadian imam: Jews have 'no right to Palestine'

In video from 2014, Imam in Montreal mosque curses Jews, describes them as "slayers of the prophets".

An imam in Montreal, Canada, gave a sermon in which he described Jews as “slayers of the prophets” who “have no historical right to Palestine”.

The sermons were delivered by Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi at the Al-Andalous Islamic Center in Montreal in November of 2014. They in posted by the Alrahma Qanat channel on YouTube and translated this week by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Another imam at the mosque, Sayed Al-Ghitawi, delivered a sermon that year in which he prayed for the victory of the Mujahideen in Palestine and everywhere in the world, and for the ultimate destruction of the “cursed Jews”. He also prayed that the wives of the Jews will be widows and their children orphans.

The mosque explained that the remarks were made during the Gaza war in the summer of 2014 and were directed only towards Israel and not to all Jews.

Montreal police recently opened an investigation in that sermon after a video of it went viral after being released on social media.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, a local mosque last week issued an apology for a hateful prayer supplication from 2016 in which an imam wished for the death of Jews.