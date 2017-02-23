Toronto mosque apologizes for anti-Jewish prayer

Downtown Toronto mosque apologizes over supplication in which an imam wished for the death of Jews.

A downtown Toronto mosque has issued an apology for a hateful prayer supplication in which an imam wished for the death of Jews.

Earlier this week, the CIJnews website exposed excerpts from the supplications (originally in Arabic) which recited by Aymen Elkasrawy and Shaykh Abdool Hamid at the Masjid Toronto mosque in 2016.

“O Allah! We ask you… [to give us] victory over the enemies…O Allah! Count their number; slay them one by one and spare not one of them…O Allah! Purify Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Jews! O Allah! Purify Al-Aqsa Mosque from the filth of the Jews!” the supplication said, among other things.

On Monday, the mosque issued a statement in which it said the supplication was “inappropriate” and stressed the mosque condemns racism.

“It has come to our attention that an inappropriate supplication that was offensive to those of Jewish faith, was made in our downtown mosque, Masjid Toronto,” it said.

“Such language is unacceptable and against the values and practices of the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), Masjid Toronto and the Muslim Community at large.

“Masjid Toronto condemns all forms of hate and racism towards any faith group or others and is committed to offering a safe spiritual space for all congregants,” the statement stressed.

Just this week, Montreal police announced an investigation into a three-year-old video that shows an imam at a local mosque calling on Allah to “destroy the accursed Jews” and to kill them “one by one.”

The video, which went viral after being released February 8 on social media, was filmed at the Al-Andalous Islamic Centre in the Montreal borough of St. Laurent, according to reports.

A spokesman for the center said the person speaking in the video was a “volunteer” imam.