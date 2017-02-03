Gaza rocket hits southern Israel

Rocket from Gaza explodes in open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council. No injuries or damages.

A rocket from Gaza exploded in an open area in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damage. Security forces are searching the area.

The “Red Alert” siren which warns of incoming rockets was not sounded because the rocket exploded in an open area.

On Sunday night, a rocket from Gaza exploded in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council.

The rocket exploded in an open region. There were no physical injuries or damages.

In this case as well, the “Red Alert” siren was not sounded due to the fact that the rocket was headed towards an open region.

On Monday morning, the IDF retaliated by striking a number of Hamas positions in northern Gaza.

Last week, two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula towards Israel and exploded in the Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries or damages.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization claimed responsibility for the firing, saying, "Islamic State fighters yesterday attacked the residents of the Israeli Eshkol region with two Katyusha-type rockets, south of Palestine."