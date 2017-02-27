Rocket explodes in southern Israel

Rocket explodes in open region in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. No injuries or damages.

A rocket, likely fired from Gaza, exploded in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel overnight Sunday.

The rocket exploded in an open region. There were no physical injuries or damages. Security forces are searching the area.

The “Red Alert” siren which warns of incoming rockets was not sounded, due to the fact that the rocket was headed towards an open region.

Last week, two rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula towards Israel and exploded in the Eshkol Regional Council, causing no injuries or damages.

The Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization claimed responsibility for the firing, saying, "Islamic State fighters yesterday attacked the residents of the Israeli Eshkol region with two Katyusha-type rockets, south of Palestine."

Earlier this month, four rockets were fired from the Sinai Peninsula towards Eilat. Three of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, while the fourth rocket exploded in an open area.

This attack, too, was claimed by the Sinai Province, ISIS’s branch in the Sinai Peninsula.