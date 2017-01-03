Watch: Protest in Toronto mosque that incited against Jews

Human rights activist Sandra Solomon wrapped herself in a tallit and visited a Toronto mosque which called for Allah to kill the Jews.

Sandra Solomon is a resident of Canada of Palestinian Arab origin who grew up in Saudi Arabia as a Muslim, converted to Christianity and became a human rights activist and supporter of the fight against terrorism.

A week after participating in a demonstration against the Islamization of Canada outside a mosque in downtown Toronto, Solomon took advantage of an open day held by the mosque to convey a message to Imam Ahmed Shihab and to the local Muslim community.

Sermons given at the same mosque in 2015 and 2016 called on Allah to kill all the enemies of Islam, purify the al-Aqsa Mosque from the “defilement” of the Jews and support the mujahadeen.

Solomon entered the mosque wrapped in a tallit (prayer shawl) and read a written message, which tells the story of her life in Saudi Arabia, including her brother's attempt to kill her because of "family honor".

She turned to the members of the mosque and said, "I am a victim of Islam and it is my duty to warn others about its true face…three imams in Canada called for my execution…therefore, I would like to ask you: Can I criticize the Koran and Mohammed the founder of Islam without fearing for my life and for the life of my son?"