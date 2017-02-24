Likud Minister: Don't get too excited about Court appointments

'To think that the appointments will drastically change the face of the Supreme Court is exaggerated.'

Environmental Protection Minister Zeev Elkin (Likud) blessed this morning Justice Minister Shaked’s appointment of four new judges to the Supreme Court.

“I bless her over the appointments. We’re talking about professional judges who represent different approaches and different populations.”

“At the same time,” he noted, “to think that the appointments will drastically change the face of the Supreme Court is exaggerated,” he said.

While he said that “the appointments are important for a measure of public trust in the Supreme Court,” he asserted that “we need to change the method of [appointing Chief Justices according to] seniority and the method of appointing the judges.”

“Only in India do they have a method of appointing judges like we do.”

“There are no countries in the world in which the Supreme Court can strike down laws and wields such power on the one hand, and on the other hand the power of elected representatives is so limited in the ability to appoint judges,” he explained. “For example, in the US, the President appoints the judges.”