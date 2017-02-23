Watch: Golani soldiers train on Golan Heights





The Golani Brigade held its divisional exercises on the Golan Heights this week. The soldiers trained in northern topography, night-combat, and in a variety of combat scenarios, such as dealing with artillery threats to armored vehicles such as the Merkava tank.

The Golani Brigade also trained alongside forces from the Engineering Corps, the Armored Corps, and artillery formations of the Barak and Golan Divisions. , as well as soldiers from the Israeli Air Force and the special forces, in order to practice cooperation between the different forces on the battlefield.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot visited the Golani Brigade's exercises on Tuesday.

Liberman said after watching the exercise: "We have just observed the Golani Brigade exercise, all regular and reserve soldiers who took part deserve praise, it was very impressive.

"It is perhaps the best response to all the threats and all the fictions we hear from beyond the border. Whoever didn't see the Golani Brigade exercise can continue burying their head in an underground bunker," a clear reference to Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, who has been hiding in an underground bunker for fear of being eliminated by the IDF and who threatened Israel recently with Hezbollah's alleged ability to launch rockets to Dimona.





