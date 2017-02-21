Clinton: Trump must speak out against anti-Semitic incidents

Hilary Clinton calls on US President to speak out against bomb threats against JCCs and other US anti-Semitic acts.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton called on US President Donald Trump to respond to a series of anti-Semitic incidents which have taken place in the US recently.

"JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS," Clinton tweeted Tuesday morning.

Clinton was referring to a series of bomb threats received by at least eleven Jewish Community Centers across the country yesterday. The threats marked the fourth time JCCs across the US received bomb threats in five weeks.

She also referred to the destruction of 100 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis over the weekend.

The White House on Monday night denounced the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the United States, saying such actions are “unacceptable”.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement in response to a query by NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander.

“The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable,” added Spicer.