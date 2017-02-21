White House: Hate violence is 'unacceptable'

The White House on Monday night denounced the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the United States, saying such actions are “unacceptable”.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement in response to a query by NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander.

“The President has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable,” added Spicer.

While the statement did not specifically mention the bomb threats against JCCs, Alexander shared it on Twitter and said it came in reply to his query about those threats.

According to JTA, 11 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with false bomb threats on Monday, the fourth such wave of harassing phone calls in five weeks.

The threats were called in to centers in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; St. Paul, Minnesota; Houston, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Birmingham, Alabama.

Paul Goldenberg, the director of Secure Community Network, an affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America that advises Jewish groups and institutions on security, said the threats appeared to have been phoned in by the same serial caller as in the prior incidents.

Hours after the latest bomb threat, more than 100 headstones were damaged in an attack on the Chesed Shel Emeth Jewish cemetery near St. Louis.

Police have yet to determine if the vandalism was a hate crime, but did say they believed an organization was behind the crime, and it was not the act of one individual.