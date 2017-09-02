Suspect arrested in Chicago synagogue vandalism

JTA - A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with a hate crime for allegedly breaking a window and posting a swastika on a Chicago synagogue.

Stuart Wright was arrested Tuesday in connection with the vandalism at the Chicago Loop Synagogue over the weekend. The synagogue’s windows were smashed early Saturday morning and copies of swastikas were taped to its front doors.

Police said Wright was identified on a surveillance video that they had released to the public. In the video, a masked man is seen approaching the synagogue placing stickers on the door and smashing a window.

Wright was charged with one felony count of a hate crime.