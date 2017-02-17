Liberman: The three main problems are Iran, Iran, Iran

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met on Friday in Munich with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis. It was the first meeting between the two since Mattis assumed office.

Mattis and Liberman said they plan to engage in an open and honest dialogue, and to cooperate in order to strengthen Israel's security and preserve American interests in the region.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed a series of issues, led by Iran. Liberman said, “The three main problems with which we have to deal are Iran, Iran, Iran. We must build a real and effective coalition that can deal with the terrorism that it is spreading around the world, with its development of missiles and with its nuclear arms race.”

Liberman continued, “North Korea and Iran are the two ends of the axis of evil in which Hezbollah and the Assad regime are also integrated, and Iran is the common thread.” The two ministers agreed that firm action must be taken against Iran.

Liberman and Mattis also discussed other security issues relating to developments in the Middle East as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the U.S. and Israel in dealing with these issues.

The ministers concluded the meeting by saying that the United States and Israel are true allies that will continue to work together to maintain the common interests to both countries. They agreed to meet again soon.

