Watch: Trump says question about anti-Semitism 'insulting'

President Trump appears to misunderstand haredi reporter's question about rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to have a misunderstanding with a haredi reporter who asked him about the rise in anti-Semitism in the United States.

At a press conference in the White House, Ami Magazine’s Jake Turx asked Trump about the recent uptick in anti-Semitism and how the government is planning to take deal with it, while noting the recent bomb threats called into Jewish community centers.

Trump apparently thought Turx was accusing him of anti-Semitism and interrupted him while accusing him of dishonesty.

“It’s not a simple question, not a fair question. I am the least anti-Semitic person that you have ever seen in your entire life,” Trump said, while pointing out that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who met Trump on Wednesday, noted that he had known the President for a long time.

Turx later clarified on Twitter that Trump had misunderstood his question.

“President Trump clearly misunderstood my question. This is highly regretful and I'm going to seek clarification. #TrumpNewsConference,” he wrote.