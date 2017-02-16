Arab MK: If there's one state, I will be PM

MK Ahmed Tibi (Arab Joint List) said that if the idea of a two-state solution is shelved, he himself will be Prime Minister of the resulting one state.

In an interview with CNN, Tibi addressed the declarations of Netanyahu and Trump at their joint press briefing and said that, should a “one-state solution” be decided upon, he intends to run for Prime Minister against Netanyahu.

Tibi said that he had no doubt that he would win against Netanyahu, since all Palestinians would vote for him - as would some Israelis. The significance of such a vote, he said, would be that he would be victorious over Netanyahu and would become the Prime Minister.

Tibi’s comments come in light of US President Trump’s comments last night indicating that he was not necessarily committed to a two-state solution and that he would be happy with any agreement Israel and the PA reach. "I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like. I'm very happy with the one that both parties like. I can live with either one."

The PA blasted the statements, with one unnamed PA official telling Kol Yisrael radio that Trump’s words were "the biggest disaster it was possible to hear from the American president."

“What’s this two state or one state? Why not five states already? This is worthless talk," said the official, who added that Netanyahu is not the only player in the region and that Trump should also listen to the PA’s opinion on the issue.