Report: ISIS leader injured in air strike

Reports say Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi injured in an air strike in western Iraq. This is not the first time he is reported injured.

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group, was injured in an air strike in western Iraq, the Russian Sputnik news agency reported on Sunday, citing local media in Iraq.

According to the report, Baghdadi was likely injured in an air strike carried out by the Iraqi Air Force in the city of Qaim on February 9.

He reportedly sustained heavy injuries and was sent to Syria, while several other terrorists were eliminated in the same air strike.

There has been no official confirmation of the report, and this is not the first time that Baghdadi was reported to have been injured.

In late January, reports said Baghdadi had been “critically injured” in air strikes in Al-Ba'aj, in northern Iraq.

Last June, it was reported that Baghdadi had been killed by coalition air strikes in Syria.

He later refuted those reports by releasing an audio message in which he said he is "confident of victory" and called on the people of the Iraqi city of Mosul to fight the "enemies of God".