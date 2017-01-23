ISIS leader 'critically' wounded in Iraq air strikes

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been 'critically injured' in air strikes in northern Iraq, it has been claimed.



The terror mastermind is said to have been wounded after a bombing raid in Al-Ba'aj, it has been reported locally.



However, it is not the first time claims have emerged that al-Baghdadi has been either hurt or killed and there has yet to be official confirmation.

Local sources could not confirm whether the raid was carried out by the Iraqi air-force or by the US-led coalition.

Al-Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed 'Caliph' of the Islamic State, is one of the most wanted men in the world. On December 16, 2016, the US increased the reward for information leading to his capture or death to $25 million.

Al-Baghdadi was reportedly mortally wounded wounded in another bombing raid in Al-Ba'aj on March 18, 2015. However, the rumors of his death were quickly dispelled. He was also reportedly injured and killed by multiple airstrikes in June, 2016. However, the US Pentagon stated that it believed that he was still alive.

He has kept a low profile in recent years to avoid being targeted by government and coalition forces fighting to retake control of Iraqi territory from ISIS.