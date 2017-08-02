'Sovereignty is the only solution for Judea and Samaria'

Nadia Matar of Women in Green says that applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is the best way to safeguard the region.

The approval of the Regulation Law is a positive step, but it should be followed by Israel applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, opines Nadia Matar of the Women in Green organization.

“The Supreme Court might bring down this law, and therefore the one and only solution to finally settle the status of Judea and Samaria is sovereignty,” Matar told Arutz Sheva on Tuesday.

“From what we understand, when the government of Israel passes the law applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria – that the Supreme Court will not be able to abolish,” she added.

“In the end, the one and only plan that will safeguard Judea and Samaria is the application of Israeli sovereignty,” continued Matar.

When Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu meets President Donald Trump next week in Washington, “he should not ask for little crumbs. He should say what the majority of the Jewish people want. We all know that the two-state solution is finished and is no longer an option. We all know that the Regulation Law will fall at the hands of the Supreme Court.”

“What is left? There is only one plan left: The application of Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria. That is what we hope and expect that the Prime Minister is going to push forward,” said Matar.