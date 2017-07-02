Regulation Law passes final reading in Knesset

The Regulation Law passed its final reading in the Knesset by a majority of 60 to 52.

The law legalizes and protects thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built with government backing and lacked absentee land claims, but against which there are now property claims.

Under the Regulation Law, homes built on such properties will be allowed to remain, and owners with proven claims to the land will be given a choice of receiving an alternate plot of land or monetary compensation for 125% of their land's value.

Very few actual land owners have filed such claims in the courts, with most of the suits filed by leftist organizations, as Israeli courts do not limit suits to those who have a direct connection to the issue in dispute. Israel allowed Jordanian land laws to remain binding in Judea and Samaria. According to Jordanian law, the fact that property taxes have not been paid on the lands since 1967, or that the claimants have not used the land in any way, do not affect ownership.