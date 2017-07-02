PM asks Belgium to stop funding anti-Israel NGOs

Netanyahu asks Belgian Prime Minister to stop Belgian funding for radical leftist NGOs in Israel, such as Breaking the Silence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Tuesday with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. During the meeting, he demanded that Belgium cease all funding to organizations which work to undermine the IDF and the State of Israel, such as the radical leftist organization Breaking the Silence.

The Prime Ministers also discussed the Regulation Law, which the Knesset passed yesterday, during their meeting. Netayahu reiterated his position that the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not an obstacle to peace, and that the primary obstacle to peace was the Arab refusal to recognize the Jewish State in any borders.

Netanyahu made a similar request to British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday, when he asked that Britain cease all funding to radical leftist NGOs in Israel. He singled out Breaking the Silence as one of the more egregious examples of a European funded NGO which works to undermine the IDF and the State of Israel.

Netanyahu told May that Britain would be displeased if Israel were funding associations working against British interests.

Breaking the Silences denied that it received any funding from the British government.