Netanyahu's special request from British PM

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Monday that he had asked British Prime Minister Theresa May to stop funding radical left-wing NGOs and specified the Breaking the Silence organization.

The Haaretz newspaper reported that Netanyahu transmitted a document with a list of associations which receive direct or indirect funding from the British government including Breaking the Silence. Netanyahu said to May that Britain would obviously not be content if Israel were funding associations working against British interests.

Netanyahu's bureau stated that Britain is indirectly funding Breaking the Silence by transferring funding to organizations like Christian Aid and CAFOD which in turn transfer funds to Breaking the Silence.

Breaking the Silence responded by saying that the British government is not contributing at present to the organization. "The level of the incitement and lies is proportional to the level of the police investigations [of the prime minister]. The prime minister is mired in police investigations. 100% of his campaign money comes from abroad and he runs the country as if it was his family business. He is the last person who can talk about foreign funding."