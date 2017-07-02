US State Dept. refuses to condemn Regulation Law

State Dept. official says US is reserving comment, while calling on Palestinian Authority not challenge the law in international courts.

Following the passage last night in the Knesset of the so-called “Regulation Law,” the US State Department seemed to take a “wait-and-see” approach - while, at the same time, calling on Israel’s enemies to withhold hostile action against Israel.

The Regulation Law legalizes and protects thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built with government backing and lacked absentee land claims, but against which there are now property claims.

In response to the passage of the Law, a State Department official told AFP that the US administration was “withholding comment” in the meantime.

"The administration needs to have the chance to fully consult with all parties on the way forward," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

"At this point, indications are that this legislation is likely to be reviewed by the relevant Israeli courts, and the Trump administration will withhold comment on the legislation until the relevant court ruling."

At the same time, the official called on the Palestinians and their supporters not to challenge the Law before the international community, claiming such action would be “counterproductive to peace.”

"We are concerned that other actors have said they may seek to challenge this measure in multilateral fora, including at the International Criminal Court," he said.

"We continue to strongly oppose actions against Israel at the ICC as counterproductive to the cause of peace."

AFP contributed to this report.