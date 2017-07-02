'This is a new day for Judea and Samaria'

The Regulation Law which the Knesset approved on Monday evening is historic in more ways than one, said MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home).

“This is an historic day because for the first time in many years we are bringing the decision-making process back to the Knesset, back to the people. The decision about the future of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria will not be made in the rooms of the attorneys general, not in the halls of the judges of the Supreme Court and definitely not by the radical leftist organizations,” he said.

The Regulation Law is also historic because it provides “an appropriate Zionist response to that racist, anti-Semitic law in the Palestinian Authority which imposes death sentences on anyone who sells land to Jews. We all know that without this terrible law, Arabs would sell and Jews would buy, and we wouldn’t need to regulate anything by law. But they have an anti-Semitic law and today we enacted the Jewish-Zionist law which provides the appropriate answer,” he added.

“It’s an historic law because we say today that the people of Israel were not, are not and will not be occupiers in their own land, because a nation cannot occupy its own land. This is our land, all of it, we’re here to stay. The settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria is an inseparable part of the land of Israel. There will never be an Arab state in the land of Israel. There will be one sovereignty – the Jewish sovereignty,” stated Smotrich.

“Friends, this is a Jewish law, it’s a Zionist law, it’s a moral law, it’s a just law, it’s a law that is required. Thank G-d we were able to pass it. Tomorrow is a new day for the settlement enterprise,” he concluded.