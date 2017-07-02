'The next step is sovereignty'

MK Yehuda Glick says that passing the Regulation Law proves the Likud government's commitment to Judea and Samaria.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) discussed the Regulation Law, which passed its second and third readings in the Knesset on Monday evening.

The Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are “an irreversible process”, Glick explained.

“If we see thousands of houses that are in danger, we have to make sure that they are legal, and therefore the law which legalizes these houses is something to which we are obligated. The Israeli government, run by Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud party, we promised our people that we positively support the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, and we will do everything we can in that regard,” he said.

“Eventually, our next step is implementing Jewish-Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria,” declared Glick.