Amona evacuation to continue after dark

The police issued contradictory statements regarding the evacuation of Amona Wednesday evening. The initial statement stated that the evacuation be paused as sundown approached and that the evictions of the 40 families which live in Amona would resume Thursday morning. However, a later statement said that the evacuation would continue Wednesday evening.

Security forces arrived to carry out the complete evacuation of the town Wednesday morning, where they met with resistance from supporters of Amona. Police announced that 15 people were arrested during the evacuation.

The cold February weather made the evacuation more difficult for all sides Wednesday afternoon. United Hatzalah announced that it had treated people In Amona for hypothermia in addition to light injuries.

MK Shuli Mualem-Refaeli (Jewish Home), who has been at Amona since the early hours of Tuesday evening and met with residents, slammed the decision to begin evicting the residents of Amona from their homes before the Supreme Court could rule on the plan to provide alternative housing for the residents.

"The Supreme Court has not yet had its say in relation to the draft plan and the state is going to evict at first light." MK Mualem said.

As part of a compromise agreement worked out by Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the 42 families of Amona were to peacefully evacuate their homes in exchange for two things: one, passage of the Regulation Law, which would protect other Jewish communities from expulsion over ownership claims made years after their construction.

In addition, the agreement provided for the relocation of 24 of the 42 families to alternative plots on the same hill where Amona currently stands. New homes and public buildings were promised as part of the deal, as well as a new community for the remaining 18 families, who would be resettled near Shilo.

Amona residents voted to accept the agreement, and the Supreme Court granted a delay in the implementation of the evacuation orders, pushing back the demolition from December 25 to no later than February 8.

Since the inking of the deal, however, residents say no work has yet been done on the new neighborhood promised under the agreement. Amona residents have nowhere to go.

This is a developing story. Further details to follow.





