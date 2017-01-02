'For every home destroyed, we'll build hundreds'

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home), spoke to Arutz Sheva on Wednesday morning about the upcoming demolition of Amona and the expulsion of the town's residents.

"I came to show solidarity, to feel the pain and to protest. We needed to have implemented the agreement and applied the Regulation Law," Yogev said. "The Attorney General said he will defend the draft plan for Amona's relocation. Legally, there should have been mediation.

"The Supreme Court's Chief Justice is the one who decides everything. I think other judges should be allowed to vote express an opinion as well. I want the Supreme Court to represent all of Israel's citizens - because only then will we be able to reach agreements instead of constantly arguing.

"For every home which is destroyed in Amona, we will build hundreds and thousands of homes in Judea and Samaria," Yogev promised. "Today is a difficult day, but we will come out of it stronger."

In addition, Yogev said the government's approval of 3,000 new homes in Judea and Samaria is proof that Israel will return to normal life and continue building in Judea and Samaria. He also said he believes the Israeli government will soon apply sovereignty to all of Judea and Samaria.

Amona's residents on Tuesday received orders to evacuate their homes, and on Wednesday morning, security officers arrived to prepare for Amona's expulsion and destruction.