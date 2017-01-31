3,000 new homes approved in Judea and Samaria

Liberman and Netanyahu announce the construction of more than 3,000 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening announced the construction of more than 3,000 new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Of the new units, 2,000 will be marketed immediately, according to an announcement from the Defense Ministry.

“The decision comes as part of the resumption of normal life in Judea and Samaria and in order to provide a real answer to living and housing needs in the region,” the statement said, adding that Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to the 2,500 units announced last week.

“We are in a new time period in which life in Judea and Samaria is returning to normal, and we will provide an appropriate response to the needs of the residents of the region,” said Liberman.

A partial list of communities where housing units have been approved includes: 700 in Alfei Menashe, 200 in Oranit, 50 in Nofim, 650 in Beit Aryeh, 30 in Efrat, 150 in Nokdim, 150 in Givat Ze'ev, 70 in Shavei Shomron, 100 in Karnei Shomron, 100 in Shilo, 100 in Metzudot Yehuda, 80 in Kfar Eldad, and 650 in Beitar Illit.

The announcement of the new construction is likely be condemned by the Palestinian Authority (PA), whose officials blasted last week’s announcement, and particularly the Trump Administration’s silence which followed.

Last Wednesday, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said he was "shocked" by the White House's silence on Israel’s construction announcement, and called on Trump's administration to clarify its policy.

Shortly after Israel’s announcement of the construction plans, Erekat called on the international community to punish the Jewish state for the new construction.