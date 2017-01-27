Giuliani to Bennett: Let's strengthen ties

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett met on Thursday evening with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is visiting Israel.

Giuliani was recently appointed as a cyber security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bennett told Giuliani during their meeting that "one of the greatest challenges of the world is terrorism, both physical and cyber, and Israel is one of the leaders in the war against them."

Giuliani said that with Trump taking office "there is an opportunity to further strengthen the ties between our two countries in order to promote our common interests."

Earlier on Thursday, Giuliani met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and conveyed a personal message from Trump in advance of the meeting to take place between Netanyahu and Trump in February.

The former New York City Mayor is a strong friend of Israel. During his tenure as mayor of New York City, the city came under attack on September 11, 2001, and he told Arutz Sheva several months ago that Israel's conduct in the face of ongoing terror inspired him in the aftermath of those attacks.