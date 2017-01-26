Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Rudi Giuliani

Prime Minister Netanyahu met Thursday with former NY mayor Rudi Giuliani, now Cyber Adviser to President Trump. Giuliani conveyed a personal message from Trump in advance of the meeting to take place between Netanyahu and Trump in February.

According to an interview Giuliani gave to Fox and Friends Monday, he said "I can give the general message, which is ‘I like you very much and we’re very good friends.'"

“They were friends even before. This is not a new relationship, but now obviously it’s a much more important one.”