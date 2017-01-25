Senate approves Nikki Haley as UN ambassador

Senate approves nomination of former Nikki Haley as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by a 96-4 majority.

The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley was approved by a majority of 96-4, according to Politico.

She impressed both Republican and Democratic lawmakers by taking a tough stance toward Russia, praising international alliances such as NATO, and calling out human rights violations in countries such as the Philippines, according to the report.

Some of these stances, however, put her at odds with President Donald Trump, and it remains unclear how she will square her positions with what Trump will demand she do while at the United Nations.

During her confirmation hearing, Haley blasted the UN over its treatment of Israel.

"Nowhere has the UN’s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than in its bias against our close ally Israel," she told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding, that the United States contributes 22 percent of the UN budget, far more than any other country, and wondering, "Are we getting what we pay for?"

Haley also said at the hearing that she supports Trump's plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"Absolutely," she replied when asked if she supported Trump's campaign trail promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, adding, that “not only is that what Israel wants, but that is what this Congress has said that is what they support."

Haley’s approval comes a day after the Senate approved Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS) as head of the CIA.

Earlier on Monday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted in favor of sending the nomination of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State to the full Senate with a recommendation of approval. It's not yet clear when the full Senate will take up his nomination.